First-degree murder trial in Quebec truck attack set to hear first witnesses

Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 5:30 am.

RIMOUSKI — A jury trial for a man charged with killing three people with a truck in eastern Quebec is expected to hear from its first witnesses today.

Forty-year-old Steeve Gagnon faces five charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Gagnon turned himself in to police after a truck struck pedestrians on a main street of Amqui, Que., in March 2023, killing three men and injuring nine other people.

The town is about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Fourteen jurors were selected on the first day of his trial on Thursday, but one will need to be replaced this morning before the trial hears from the first witnesses.

The trial is presided over by Quebec Superior Justice Louis Dionne and is being heard in Rimouski, Que., also northeast of the provincial capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

11h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

44m ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

MONTREAL — Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages...

2h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

10h ago

