6 cows ‘running up and down’ Highway 400 west of Newmarket, major delays reported: OPP

A cow can be seen standing on Highway 400 west of Newmarket. OPP / X / Highway Safety Division

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 16, 2025 3:12 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 3:16 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police officers say they’re moving to corral half a dozen cows that are wandering along Highway 400 west of Newmarket, creating major delays for drivers heading north to cottage country.

In a video post on the OPP Highway Safety Division X account, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the bizarre incident is happening just north of Highway 9.

“We got about six different cows running up and down the highway here,” he said.

“We’re working with the owners of these cows to try to get them back into trailers, but they’re not too cooperative at this time. So heavy delays, heavy traffic both directions.”

The 42-second video shows a light-coloured cow standing in the grass median of the highway looking straight at the camera after briefly turning its head.

Google Maps showed northbound traffic delays as far south as the King City area and southbound delays just southwest of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the cows ended up on Highway 400.

Schmidt said he would post an update when there was a resolution.

More to come.

