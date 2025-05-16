Police investigate disappearance of Melania Trump’s statue in her native Slovenia

FILE -A bronze sculpture representing Melania Trump stands on a bank of the Sava river in the village of Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2025 6:38 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 6:57 am.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia are investigating the disappearance of a bronze statue of U.S. first lady Melania Trump that was sawed off and carried away from her hometown.

The life-size sculpture was unveiled in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term in office near Sevnica in central Slovenia, where Melanija Knavs was born in 1970. It replaced a wooden statue that had been set on fire earlier that year.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said Friday that the police were informed about the theft of the statue on Tuesday. She said police were working to track down those responsible.

According to Slovenian media reports, the bronze replica was sawed off at the ankles and removed.

The original wooden statue was torched in July 2020. The rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017. The replica bronze statue has no obvious resemblance with the first lady.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

11h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

37m ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

MONTREAL — Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages...

1h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

10h ago

