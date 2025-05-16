U.S. ambassador and Trump’s former presidential rival to speak in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Global business leaders and diplomats will converge on Ottawa today in an attempt to chart a path through the United States’ tariff war.

The B7 conference in the nation’s capital is a partner event to the G7 summit set for next month in Alberta.

This year’s conference is tackling trade uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to overturn the global trading order with his tariffs.

Among those speaking today in Ottawa are U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Attendees are also expected to talk about developing artificial intelligence responsibly and protecting supplies of critical minerals, two sectors where Canada is looking to build its presence.

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said ahead of today’s events that trade is the “foundation” of relationships among the G7 and urged stronger commercial ties within the group.

Stronger ties has been a recurring theme of conversations between Prime Minister Mark Carney and his international counterparts following his recent election win.

Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, with the Prime Minister’s Office saying they discussed “building on the strong trade relationship between the two countries, grounded in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and the imperative to strengthen their respective economies against future shocks.”

His office said in a statement that the leaders have tasked senior officials with finding ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Carney also spoke on Thursday with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, discussing trade and international security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press