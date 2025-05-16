U.S. ambassador and Trump’s former presidential rival to speak in Ottawa

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is expected to speak at the B7 Conference in Ottawa on Friday. Hoekstra attends the opening ceremony of the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — Global business leaders and diplomats will converge on Ottawa today in an attempt to chart a path through the United States’ tariff war.

The B7 conference in the nation’s capital is a partner event to the G7 summit set for next month in Alberta.

This year’s conference is tackling trade uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to overturn the global trading order with his tariffs.

Among those speaking today in Ottawa are U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Attendees are also expected to talk about developing artificial intelligence responsibly and protecting supplies of critical minerals, two sectors where Canada is looking to build its presence.

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said ahead of today’s events that trade is the “foundation” of relationships among the G7 and urged stronger commercial ties within the group.

Stronger ties has been a recurring theme of conversations between Prime Minister Mark Carney and his international counterparts following his recent election win.

Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, with the Prime Minister’s Office saying they discussed “building on the strong trade relationship between the two countries, grounded in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and the imperative to strengthen their respective economies against future shocks.”

His office said in a statement that the leaders have tasked senior officials with finding ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Carney also spoke on Thursday with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, discussing trade and international security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

9h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

8h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough: police

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was driving the motorcycle, with...

7h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

9h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

8h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough: police

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was driving the motorcycle, with...

7h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

10h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

10h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

10h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos