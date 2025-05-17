Carney to meet Zelenskyy in Rome and attend Pope’s inaugural mass Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Cristiano Gallo, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as he arrives Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2025 2:16 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 9:10 am.

ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Rome Saturday, where he is meeting with other world leaders and will attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Carney, a devout Catholic, is making his first official visit to the Vatican. He did not attend the funeral of Pope Francis as it took place two days before the federal election last month.

Carney is scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Saturday after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarrella earlier in the day.

He’s also expected to sit down with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Sunday, part of a concerted effort to meet with other G7 leaders ahead of the global summit Canada is hosting in Kananaskis, Alta., next month.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday.

Zelenskyy – who is also in Rome to attend the papal inauguration – spoke with Carney by phone after the prime minister’s election win.

Carney, who was greeted on the tarmac by Canadian Ambassador to Italy Elissa Goldberg and Canada’s Ambassador to the Holy See Joyce Napier as well as other officials, will wrap his first day in Rome with a meeting with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

A delegation of 13 Liberal MPs, who are Catholic or represent ridings with a large Catholic base, is also travelling with Carney.

Former cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste and Ottawa MPs Mona Fortier and Marie-France Lalonde are among those on the trip.

Senators Toni Varone and Tony Loffreda are also part of the Canadian delegation, as are Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 17, 2025.

Top Stories

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

2h ago

Woman, 32, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Scarborough

A 32-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night. Police received multiple 911 calls just after 9 p.m. when a woman was struck on Sheppard Avenue near Bridlewood...

2h ago

Police investigating early morning shooting in Fashion District

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital on Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. The extent of the man's injuries was not immediately known. It's not clear...

1h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

51m ago

