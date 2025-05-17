Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to ‘reimagine’ its future

Pedestrians take part in Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2025 1:44 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 1:48 pm.

One of Toronto’s more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to “reimagine” its future.

The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays will not take place following extensive community feedback on the direction of the festival.

Pedestrian Sundays see the bustling streets of Kensington Market closed off to traffic on the last Sunday of each month from May to October.

“The pause reflects a shared desire among residents, businesses, and the BIA Board to reimagine PSK as an event that celebrates Kensington Market’s cultural diversity in a safe, inclusive, and community-rooted way,” read a statement from the BIA.

Organizers cited overcrowding, disrupted pedestrian flow and complicated event logistics among the reasons for the pause, noting that while many vendors bring enthusiasm, the lack of coordination with BIA staff makes safe and consistent planning difficult.

The BIA also noted that the car-free, family-friendly event, which began as a celebration of art, music, dance, play and community, has taken on a more commercial tone, which “no longer reflects the values that originally shaped it.”

“While we understand that festivals naturally evolve, we believe it’s time to realign with the spirit that made PSK special in the first place,” said organizers.

Organizers also point to future funding of the event, noting they will be exploring options with the City and other grant programs to the meet the financial demands of the community-focused festival.

Mayor Olivia Chow recently unveiled a list of 64 festivals that will receive grants as part of the City’s $2.5 million Cultural Festivals Funding Program (CFFP). Pedestrian Sundays were not on the inaugural list unveiled last month.

The City is also working on a policy to determine when to turn streets into pedestrian-only walkways, which could also impact the future of street festivals.

Festivals are also facing increased security costs in the wake of the car-ramming incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day block party last month that killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

A community survey is being held to determine the future of the remaining PSK weekends.

Top Stories

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

6h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

4h ago

19-year-old facing weapons, stolen property charges after traffic stop in Mississauga

A 19-year-old is facing multiple weapons charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Provincial police say they observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive on...

3h ago

Severe weather leaves at least 23 dead, including 14 in storm-battered Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Storm systems sweeping across parts of the U.S. Midwest and South have left at least 23 people dead, many of them in Kentucky, where what appeared to be a devastating tornado crumbled...

23m ago

