Police investigating early morning shooting in Fashion District
Posted May 17, 2025 8:04 am.
Last Updated May 17, 2025 9:55 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital on Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police tell CityNews the man was suffering from serious injuries but was conscious when he checked himself into the hospital.
It’s not clear where exactly or when the shooting took place, but police were investigating the area around Adelaide Street West and Portland Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.