Police investigating early morning shooting in Fashion District

Yellow caution tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2025 8:04 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 9:55 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital on Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tell CityNews the man was suffering from serious injuries but was conscious when he checked himself into the hospital.

It’s not clear where exactly or when the shooting took place, but police were investigating the area around Adelaide Street West and Portland Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

2h ago

Woman, 32, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Scarborough

A 32-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night. Police received multiple 911 calls just after 9 p.m. when a woman was struck on Sheppard Avenue near Bridlewood...

0m ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

1h ago

19-year-old facing weapons, stolen property charges after traffic stop in Mississauga

A 19-year-old is facing multiple weapons charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Provincial police say they observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive on...

10m ago

Top Stories

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

2h ago

Woman, 32, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Scarborough

A 32-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night. Police received multiple 911 calls just after 9 p.m. when a woman was struck on Sheppard Avenue near Bridlewood...

0m ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

1h ago

19-year-old facing weapons, stolen property charges after traffic stop in Mississauga

A 19-year-old is facing multiple weapons charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Provincial police say they observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive on...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Maple Leafs defeat Florida Panthers 2-0 forcing game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pull a gutsy game 6 victory against the Florida panthers forcing a game 7. As Jazan Grewal reports, leafs fans couldn’t be happier.

10h ago

2:50
Temperatures expected to cool down

A low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:09
Ford government seeking more control over Ontario speed, red-light cameras

The Ontario budget included amendments aimed at having more control over automated speed enforcement and red-light cameras as well as community safety zones.

15h ago

5:39
Jury discharged in sex assault trial involving ex-World Junior hockey players

The jury in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players has been discharged, as this trial now becomes a judge-only case. Faiza Amin discusses what lead to this with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev.

18h ago

2:28
Ontario budget eases mark ups on craft brewers and restriction on cannabis

Ontario’s 2025 budget is pouring out changes that local producers are calling historic. Melissa Nakhavoly with why one local brewery is calling this is a shift they’ve been waiting decades for.
More Videos