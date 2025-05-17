Trump warns Walmart: Don’t raise prices due to my tariffs but do eat the costs from those taxes

A Walmart store is shown, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2025 11:56 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 2:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday ripped into Walmart, saying on social media that the retail giant should eat the additional costs created by his tariffs.

As Trump has jacked up import taxes, he has tried to assure a skeptical public that foreign producers would pay for those taxes and that retailers and automakers would absorb the additional expenses. Most economic analyses are deeply skeptical of those claims and have warned that the trade penalties would worsen inflation. Walmart warned on Thursday that everything from bananas to children’s car seats could increase in price.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, lashed out at the retailer, which employs 1.6 million people in the United States. He said the company, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, should sacrifice its profits for the sake of his economic agenda that he says will eventually lead to more domestic jobs in manufacturing.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump posted. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

The posting by the Republican president reflected the increasingly awkward series of choices that many major American companies face as a result of his tariffs, from deteriorating sales to the possibility of incurring Trump’s wrath. Trump has similarly warned domestic automakers to not raise their prices, even though outside analyses say his tariffs would raise production costs.

So far, those tariffs have darkened the mood of an otherwise resilient U.S. economy. The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment on Friday slipped to its second lowest measure on record, with roughly 75% of respondents “spontaneously” mentioning tariffs as they largely expected inflation to accelerate.

In April, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was among the retail executives who met with Trump at the White House to discuss tariffs. But the Trump administration went forward despite warnings and has attacked other companies such as Amazon and Apple that are struggling with the disruptions to their supply chains.

Walmart chief financial officer John David Rainey said he thinks $350 car seats made in China will soon cost an additional $100, a 29% price increase.

“We’re wired to keep prices low, but there’s a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer for that matter,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday after the company reported strong first-quarter sales.

The administration recently ratcheted down its 145% tariffs on China to 30% for a 90-day period. Trump has placed tariffs as high as 25% on Mexico and Canada due to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, harming the relationship with America’s two largest trading partners.

There is a universal baseline tariff of 10% on most countries as Trump promises to reach trade deals in the coming weeks after having shocked the financial markets in early April by charging higher import taxes based on trade deficits with other countries. Trump insists he intends to preserve the tariffs as a revenue source and that a framework agreement with the United Kingdom would largely keep the 10% tariff rate in place.

Trump has also placed import taxes on autos, steel and aluminum and plans to do so on pharmaceutical drugs, among other products.

The tariffs and Trump’s own reversals on how much he should charge have generated uncertainty across the U.S. economy, such that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has held the central bank’s benchmark rates steady until there is more clarity. Powell has warned that tariffs can both hurt growth and raise prices.

On Saturday, Trump repeated his calls for Powell to cut the benchmark rates. That could cause inflation to accelerate, but the president has maintained that inflationary pressures have largely disappeared from the economy.

“Too Late Powell, a man legendary for being Too Late, will probably blow it again – But who knows???” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

1h ago

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

7h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

6h ago

2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark...

1h ago

Top Stories

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

1h ago

ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CityNews both sides are walking away from the deal. Alstom is set to continue operating GO Transit for now.

7h ago

Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks. Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were...

6h ago

2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Maple Leafs defeat Florida Panthers 2-0 forcing game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pull a gutsy game 6 victory against the Florida panthers forcing a game 7. As Jazan Grewal reports, leafs fans couldn’t be happier.

16h ago

2:08
Toronto police investigating after illegal magic mushroom shops across the city were riddled with bullets

Illegal magic mushroom dispensaries have become the target of gun violence in the city, with police saying 8 incidents have been reported in just three days. Shauna Hunt with the growing concerns for public safety.

18h ago

2:50
Temperatures expected to cool down

A low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:09
Ford government seeking more control over Ontario speed, red-light cameras

The Ontario budget included amendments aimed at having more control over automated speed enforcement and red-light cameras as well as community safety zones.

21h ago

2:42
Premier Ford defends $30 billion in budget stimulus spending

Funding to support businesses will come from 'A Plan to Protect Ontario' but the pocketbook will see little relief. $200 rebate cheques were sent out in January but nothing has been promised for the future. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

More Videos