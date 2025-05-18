Liberal government to table federal budget this fall, PM Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pictured during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not shown, in Rome, Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2025 10:31 am.

ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal government plans to table a federal budget this fall.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Carney defended his decision not to present a budget this spring, saying there is little value in rushing the process.

Carney says there will be more clarity in coming months on Canada’s defence spending plans, the overall economic outlook and how to make the federal government more efficient.

Opposition parties attacked Carney earlier this week for being vague about his plans after his government said it would not table a budget before the House of Commons rises for the summer.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said instead of a spring budget, the government would put forward an economic statement — which is usually less comprehensive than a full budget — in the fall.

Carney had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican following the pontiff’s inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press




Top Stories

3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto's west end early Sunday morning. Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a Dodge...

21m ago

Woman seriously injured after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

Police are investigating the circumstances after a woman was seriously injured in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, either fell...

23m ago

Man injured in early morning shooting in Bloordale Village

One man is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Bloordale Village. Police say around 1 a.m., someone discharged a firearm several times in the direction...

3h ago

Economists expect end of consumer carbon price pulled down April inflation to 1.6%

OTTAWA — Canadian motorists were paying less at the pump in April after the Liberals nixed the consumer carbon price — a move economists expect will help keep inflation around the Bank of Canada's...

2h ago

