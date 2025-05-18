CN investigates after trains ‘sideswiped’ each other in northern Alberta

EDSON — Canadian National Railway says it’s investigating after two trains appear to have “sideswiped” each other in northern Alberta.

Railway spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski says in a statement the incident occurred Sunday morning near Edson, approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Michnowski says it happened at low speed and resulted in the derailment of several rail cars carrying grain.

She says there were no fires or hazardous materials involved, and the tracks remain closed at this time.

It was not clear in the statement if the trains were travelling in the same or opposite directions, and Michnowski did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

RCMP Cpl. Mathew Howell says one of the trains was hauling grain and the other was carrying batteries, adding there were no injuries reported.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators to the collision site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

