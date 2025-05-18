Man injured in early morning shooting in Bloordale Village

One man is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Bloordale Village.

Police say around 1 a.m., someone discharged a firearm several times in the direction of vehicles in the area of Bloor Street West and Margueretta Street.

A short time later, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators did not say if the victim was the intended target or just an innocent bystander.

No suspect description was immediately available.