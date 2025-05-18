Maple Leafs will have Matthew Knies in lineup for Game 7 vs. Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 18, 2025 11:46 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs just got a welcome dose of good news.

Top-line winger Matthew Knies will play the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, head coach Craig Berube confirmed to reporters.

He participated in Sunday’s morning skate, taking his usual line rushes alongside Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Knies appeared to be in discomfort throughout Friday’s Game 6 after an awkward collision he took with Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola in the first period. The 23-year-old never left the bench during play but ended up logging just 13:01 of ice time, well below his average of 20:11 this post-season.

On Saturday, Berube told reporters that he had not seen Knies and didn’t have an update on his health.

“Just conversations with him. Situational,” said Berube when asked about managing Knies’ minutes, with the forward clearly not at his best.

Game 7 between Toronto and Florida is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

