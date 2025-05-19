CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits amid potential Trump lawsuit settlement

FILE - Wendy McMahon attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration in New York on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 1:43 pm.

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon said Monday that she is resigning after four years, the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” with his former political opponent.

McMahon, who has led both the network news division and news for the CBS-owned stations, said in an email message to staff that “it’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

McMahon has made clear she opposes settling with Trump — just like “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who quit last month.

Trump has sued CBS, alleging it edited an interview with 2024 Democratic opponent Kamala Harris last fall to benefit her. CBS News has denied that. CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, is in talks to potentially settle Trump’s lawsuit. At the same time, Paramount Global is seeking administration approval of a merger with Skydance Media.

George Cheeks, co-CEO of Paramount and head of the CBS network, said McMahon’s top deputies, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski and CBS Stations president Jennifer Mitchell, will report directly to him.

McMahon, in her note, said that “the past few months have been challenging.”

“I have spent the last few months shoring up our businesses and making sure the right leaders are in place, and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard,” she said.

In addition to the tussle with Trump, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, has expressed unhappiness over some network coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza, including a “60 Minutes” piece this winter. Paramount began supervising “60 Minutes” stories in new ways, including asking former CBS News President Susan Zirinsky to look over some of its stories before they aired.

That extra layer contributed to Owens’ resignation. One of the show’s correspondents, Scott Pelley, said on the air that “none of us is happy” about the changes.

CBS News is also trying to establish the new anchor team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois at its flagship “CBS Evening News” broadcast amid ratings troubles.

In his note to staff members, Cheeks praised McMahon for expanding local news at CBS stations and improving their competitive positions, along with improving the network’s digital offerings.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project. Ramp closures and lane...

49m ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...
Singer Dawn Richard says Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard told jurors at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Monday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her if she told anyone she saw him physically abusing...

1h ago

Man dead after shooting in North York

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a man in his 40s was shot and killed at a residence above a business in North York. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Albion Road around 5:20...

50m ago

Top Stories

Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project. Ramp closures and lane...

49m ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...
Singer Dawn Richard says Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard told jurors at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Monday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her if she told anyone she saw him physically abusing...

1h ago

Man dead after shooting in North York

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a man in his 40s was shot and killed at a residence above a business in North York. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Albion Road around 5:20...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

12h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.

23h ago

2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos