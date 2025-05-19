Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.

On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids in Milton, Ont. The next morning, she received a disturbing phone call from the police.

Authorities explained that there was an accident and three of her sister’s four children were killed in what police say was a collision involving a drunk driver.

According to police, Jade and her four children were being driven in a minivan by Jade’s boyfriend around midnight on Sunday, May 18, when they were allegedly struck by a drunk driver, who exited Highway 401 eastbound at Renforth Drive in Etobicoke.

Investigators say the driver was allegedly speeding on the exit ramp, lost control and hit the family’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light.

15-year-old Ramone and 13-year-old Jace were killed instantly in the crash. Shortly after, 6-year-old Maya died at a local hospital. Their mother and 10-year-old brother, Avery, survived, along with Jade’s boyfriend.

Photo of the Laviña family. (Handout)

“They’re beautiful kids. They were happy,” their aunt Jenelle Galve told CityNews. “They love basketball. Maya loved to color. She’s very girly. She loves to dance on TikTok with my kids.”

“They were the best kids anyone could ever ask for. And just having to know that their innocent lives were taken away by one mistake is so devastating,” she added.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., at the scene. He is facing 12 charges, including three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the mother of the children remains in a hospital with a concussion and broken ribs. Her 10-year-old son is recovering from minor injuries and her boyfriend is dealing with stitches on his head and a swollen eye.

Aftermath of a violent two-vehicle crash on Renforth Drive at Highway 401 that killed three children on May 18, 2025. CITYNEWS

“It’s so important for people to understand that drinking and driving should stop,” aunt Jenelle Galve said. “For this reason, this awareness needs to go out everywhere. Because now we’re grieving, not just one, you know, we’re grieving three deceased kids.”

The tragic collision comes nearly a decade after a similar incident happened in Vaughan.

In September 2015, an impaired driver caused the deaths of 3 children and their grandfather. The driver, Marco Muzzo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016. He was later granted full parole in 2021.

On Sunday, the family from the 2015 tragedy posted a message of support to the Laviña family on social media, writing, “I’m heartbroken after hearing the news. I am so so sorry. In Grief & Solidarity.”

An online fundraiser has been set up for the Laviña family and has raised more than $100,000 as of Monday evening.