Crew members of tall ship that collided with Brooklyn Bridge return home to Mexico

A person climbs up the rigging of the Cuauhtemoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, at Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 12:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Many crew members on the Mexican navy tall ship that suffered a deadly collision with the Brooklyn Bridge have flown home from New York, officials said Monday.

Seven officers and 172 cadets who were aboard the Cuauhtemoc training vessel arrived early Monday at the port of Veracruz, where Mexico’s naval school is, the Mexican navy said in a post on X. Two cadets remained in New York getting medical treatment. They were in stable condition, the navy said.

Two members of the Cuauhtemoc’s crew suffered fatal injuries Saturday when the ship’s tall masts struck the Brooklyn Bridge’s main span after the ship departed a Manhattan dock where it had been open to visitors for several days.

Footage of the collision shot by horrified onlookers show the ship moving swiftly backwards and then grinding beneath the 142-year-old bridge as its topmasts snapped off. Multiple cadets in the ship’s crew were aloft, standing on the ship’s yards when the collision happened. Several were left dangling by safety harnesses as the masts partially collapsed.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash, which police said was possibly related to a mechanical problem. The ship was moving quickly under motor power in the opposite of its intended direction when the collision happened. A tugboat that had helped the ship get out of its berth could be seen on video trying to get ahead of the vessel as it headed toward the bridge but couldn’t overtake it in time.

The safety board planned to hold its first media briefing later Monday. The investigation is likely to take months. The crippled Cuauhtemoc remained at a dock in Manhattan.

The Brooklyn Bridge escaped major damage but at least 19 of the ship’s 277 sailors needed medical treatment, according to officials. Among those killed was América Yamilet Sánchez, a 20-year-old sailor who had been studying engineering at the Mexican naval academy. Her family has said she died after falling from one of the Cuauhtemoc’s masts.

The Cuauhtemoc arrived in New York on May 13 as part of a global goodwill tour. The vessel, which sailed for the first time in 1982, had been docked and welcoming visitors in recent days at the tourist-heavy South Street Seaport. It was next bound for Iceland.

The ship’s main mast has a height of 160 feet (50 meters), far too high for the span of the Brooklyn Bridge at any tide.

__

Associated Press reporter Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this story.

The Associated Press





Top Stories

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

37m ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian President...

1h ago

Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project. Ramp closures and lane...

2h ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...

