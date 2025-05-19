Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police have released an image of a suspect who is wanted in connection with suspicious incident in The Beaches. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 19, 2025 11:33 pm.

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches.

The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, May 16.

According to investigators, a man allegedly drove a grey minivan to the neighbourhood and then placed a cinder block on the gas pedal before exiting the vehicle.

The van proceeded to crash into the front of a commercial building, causing minor damage, and came to a full stop.

Police say the man then fled the area on foot. 

Investigators have released an image of the suspect who is described as an adult male between 20-to-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black hoodie, white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

