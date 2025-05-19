Sesame Street moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

FILE - Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahm Jan. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2025 11:05 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 11:14 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown “Sesame Street” a safety net with a new streaming deal that offers the popular children’s staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time, the companies announced Monday.

Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. Select past episodes will be available on Netflix worldwide.

The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery — which had aired the show since 2016 — last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes that air on HBO and Max, though episodes will remain there until 2027.

“This unique public-private partnership will enable us to bring our research-based curriculum to young children around the world with Netflix’s global reach, while ensuring children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on public television to the ‘Sesame Street’ they love,” Sesame Workshop said in its press release.

Sal Perez, the show’s executive producer and a Sesame Workshop vice president, told The Associated Press recently that segments on the new season will be longer and “really focused on character,” while also focusing on its audience’s emotional well-being and development.

For Season 56, episodes will revolve around one 11-minute story, the Netflix release said.

“The more kids want to hang out with our characters on ‘Sesame Street,’ the more they’re going to take in those lessons,” said Perez, adding that there would also be updates to the show’s look and feel. The new season will also feature more exploration of the “Sesame Street” neighborhood and a look inside the legendary two-story brownstone at 123 Sesame Street that houses Elmo, Bert and Ernie and more.

“I strongly believe that our educational programming for children is one of the most important aspects of our service to the American people, and ‘Sesame Street’ has been an integral part of that critical work for more than half a century,” said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. “We’re proud to continue our partnership in the pursuit of having a profound impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

“Sesame Street” has been shown in more than 150 countries, amassing more than 200 Emmys in addition to Grammy and Peabody awards and a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

29m ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian President...

1h ago

Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project. Ramp closures and lane...

1h ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...

Top Stories

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

29m ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian President...

1h ago

Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project. Ramp closures and lane...

1h ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

13h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos