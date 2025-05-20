A maintenance worker has been charged in connection with the New Orleans jail break

FILE - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill talks with the media in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building in New Orleans, May 19, 2025, after meeting with federal officials about the recent Orleans Parish Prison jail break. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

By Jack Brook, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2025 10:08 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 11:24 am.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office maintenance worker in connection with the escape of 10 jail inmates, the Louisiana Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.

Sterling Williams admitted to law enforcement that one of the escapees “advised him to turn the water off in the cell” before the men slipped away through a hole behind a toilet, the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

“Instead of reporting the inmate, Williams turned the water off as directed allowing the inmates to carry out their scheme to successfully escape,” it said.

Williams is charged with 10 counts of principle to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

Sheriff Susan Hutson has said she believes the jail break was an inside job and last week told reporters her agency had suspended three employees pending an investigation.

“It’s almost impossible, not completely, but almost impossible for anybody to get out of this facility without help,” she said of the Orleans Justice Center, a correctional facility where 1,400 people are being held.

The inmates escaped early Friday while the lone guard watching them went to get food.

At least one of the steel bars protecting plumbing fixtures “appeared to have been intentionally cut using a tool,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The inmates quickly shed their uniforms and changed into regular clothes.

The absence of the inmates, many charged with or convicted of violent offenses such as murder, was not reported for hours. Four have since been apprehended and six remain at large.

Since the escape, Hutson has pointed to long-standing deficiencies such as faulty locks and staffing shortages. But a growing number of state and local officials have said blame for the escape rests squarely on her for failing her responsibility to keep inmates locked up.

The New Orleans City Council is scheduled to discuss the jail break with the sheriff’s office and other authorities Tuesday.

Jack Brook, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

1m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to the Weather...

2h ago

'100 per cent': Berube says he wants Marner, Tavares back with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, signalling a personal preference that both return to the team next season. Speaking two days after...

1m ago

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

2h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

2h ago

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

2h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
More Videos