B.C. RCMP say man impersonated police, then called 9-1-1 to make report

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2025 6:33 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 8:22 pm.

RICHMOND — Mounties in Richmond, B.C., say they have arrested a man who they believe impersonated a police officer and conducted a traffic stop, then called 9-1-1 to report his own actions.

The RCMP say they received a report around 1 p.m. on Sunday from a man who said he was pulled over by a driver in a Ford Mustang equipped with red and blue police lights.

Police say the complainant said the Mustang driver was wearing a police badge lanyard and asked for his driver’s licence, but because he suspected the man was not an officer, he drove away and reported the incident.

RCMP say the suspect also later called 9-1-1 and alleged he had been following a possible impaired driver.

They say officers later arrested the Mustang driver, who was wearing dark grey clothing and a police badge lanyard, while the complainant was driving a beige Dodge Grand Caravan with Ontario plates.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has dash cam footage of the area of No 2 Road between Westminster Highway to Francis Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

