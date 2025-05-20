Police on the hunt for Markham bank robber

Security images of a bank robbery suspect in Markham. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 20, 2025 2:28 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 2:32 pm.

Police are trying to track a down a suspect after a bank in Markham was robbed on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police officers were called to a bank at a plaza in the Kennedy Road and Major Mackenzie Drive East area at around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say a male entered the bank and waited in line to speak with a teller.

“When he was called to a desk, the suspect made a demand for money and indicated that he was armed with a knife,” a police release explained.

The suspect fled with a quantity of cash and was last seen walking towards Kennedy Road.

He’s described as an Asian male, around five foot six. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, black head covering, a blue surgical mask and reflective glasses.

