Police on the hunt for Markham bank robber

Police are trying to track a down a suspect after a bank in Markham was robbed on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police officers were called to a bank at a plaza in the Kennedy Road and Major Mackenzie Drive East area at around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say a male entered the bank and waited in line to speak with a teller.

“When he was called to a desk, the suspect made a demand for money and indicated that he was armed with a knife,” a police release explained.

The suspect fled with a quantity of cash and was last seen walking towards Kennedy Road.

He’s described as an Asian male, around five foot six. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, black head covering, a blue surgical mask and reflective glasses.