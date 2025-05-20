Netanyahu says Canada, U.K., France offering ‘huge prize’ to Hamas with Gaza letter

OTTAWA — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Canada, England and France are giving Hamas “a huge prize” by threatening to take action against Israel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement Monday threatening “targeted sanctions” on Israel in response to its renewed military offensive in Gaza and the “wholly inadequate” amount of food aid allowed into the enclave.

The statement says the three countries support Israel’s right to defend itself but call its military escalation “wholly disproportionate.”

Netanyahu said Monday that Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza” and will encourage what he describes as voluntary emigration to other countries — a proposal the Palestinians have rejected.

In a social media post, Netanyahu accused the leaders of Canada, France and the U.K. of “offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general Eden Bar Tal said the country accepted United States special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff’s proposal for ceasefire and the release of the hostages over the weekend, but claimed Hamas rejected it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press