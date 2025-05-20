Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area just before midnight when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man suffered a head injury and is now in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio the white suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing.