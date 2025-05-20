Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

Toronto police are at the scene of a hit-and-run in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 20, 2025 5:12 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 5:14 am.

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area just before midnight when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man suffered a head injury and is now in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio the white suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

12h ago

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

11h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
More Videos