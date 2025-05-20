The Big Story

Breaking down the Hockey Canada sex assault trial so far

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 20, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 7:46 am.

WARNING: The following story may contain graphic content and descriptions, which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Another stunning development in the sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players — a second jury is dismissed and the trial now moving forward with a judge alone.

Before that, graphic details shared in the courtroom by the complainant, recounting a night at a hotel room in 2018.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with CityNews journalist Michelle Mackey, who has been watching what has been happening both inside and outside of the courtroom.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, a list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

8h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

12h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

2h ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

8h ago

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

8h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

12h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

2h ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

13h ago

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge collapse under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

12h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
More Videos