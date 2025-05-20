Breaking down the Hockey Canada sex assault trial so far

WARNING: The following story may contain graphic content and descriptions, which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Another stunning development in the sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players — a second jury is dismissed and the trial now moving forward with a judge alone.

Before that, graphic details shared in the courtroom by the complainant, recounting a night at a hotel room in 2018.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with CityNews journalist Michelle Mackey, who has been watching what has been happening both inside and outside of the courtroom.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts Google and Spotify

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, a list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.