Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted May 21, 2025 9:13 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 9:14 pm.

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about a child who had suffered “significant injuries.”

They say the child died in the hospital two days later.

Tyler Phillip Whale, 24, of Brampton, was arrested on May 20 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Justine Osborne, 33, of Gravenhurst, was arrested on May 21 and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on May 23, 2025.

OPP are continuing to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada in talks with U.S. on 'Golden Dome' missile defence

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday that Canada is considering joining in U.S. President Donald Trump's new Golden Dome missile defence program. Speaking with reporters on Parliament...

35m ago

Canada summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Canada is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the...

1h ago

Carney says single government mandate letter reflects a 'unified mission'

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out a handful of collective core priorities for his new ministers on Wednesday, vowing his government will work to bring down the cost of living and reconfigure some of...

53m ago

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He's the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn't enough,...

46m ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada in talks with U.S. on 'Golden Dome' missile defence

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday that Canada is considering joining in U.S. President Donald Trump's new Golden Dome missile defence program. Speaking with reporters on Parliament...

35m ago

Canada summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Canada is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the...

1h ago

Carney says single government mandate letter reflects a 'unified mission'

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out a handful of collective core priorities for his new ministers on Wednesday, vowing his government will work to bring down the cost of living and reconfigure some of...

53m ago

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He's the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn't enough,...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

6h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

9h ago

0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

11h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.
More Videos