Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about a child who had suffered “significant injuries.”

They say the child died in the hospital two days later.

Tyler Phillip Whale, 24, of Brampton, was arrested on May 20 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Justine Osborne, 33, of Gravenhurst, was arrested on May 21 and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on May 23, 2025.

OPP are continuing to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.