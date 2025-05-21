What will the impact to businesses be if Canada Post goes on strike?

The union representing Canada’s postal workers has served strike notice to Canada Post, meaning 55,000 employees at the Crown corporation could walk off the job on Friday.

Unless a last minute deal is reached, it will be the second time in roughly six months that Canadians will lose access to our national postal service.

Small and medium sized businesses are bracing for impact, with the last job action costing them a lot of cash in lost business and more expensive shipping alternatives.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Jasmin Guenette, vice-president of national affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, about the impact a postal strike would have, how Canada Post needs to change, and what the federal government can do in the event of a strike.