Child among 2 migrants who died attempting to cross English Channel to Britain in small boat

FILE - A boat thought to carry migrants is escorted by a vessel from the French Gendarmerie Nationale in the English Channel off Wimereux beach, France, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2025 10:42 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 11:18 am.

PARIS (AP) — A woman and a child died on an attempted illicit overnight sea crossing Wednesday from France to Britain.

It brings the number of deaths this week on the risky migration route to at least three, French maritime authorities said. At least 14 people have died so far this year.

French rescue services found the woman and child unconscious aboard a small boat carrying nearly 80 migrants off the Pas de Calais coast of northern France, maritime authorities said in a statement.

A French Navy vessel took aboard 10 other people who asked to be rescued from the boat, it said.

The rest of those aboard the boat then continued into British waters, while the French naval vessel transported those who had been rescued to the French port of Calais, it said.

Earlier this week, one person died and another was reported missing at sea after a boat overloaded with migrants broke apart during another attempted overnight crossing of the English Channel.

The missing person’s body has not been found, French maritime authorities said.

More than 12,500 people have crossed the English Channel on small boats so far in 2025, according to U.K. government figures.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bell internet outage reported in Ontario and Quebec

An internet outage has left some Bell Canada customers across Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning. "Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption....

14m ago

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

3h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

2h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bell internet outage reported in Ontario and Quebec

An internet outage has left some Bell Canada customers across Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning. "Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption....

14m ago

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

3h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

2h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.

17h ago

2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.

18h ago

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

23h ago

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

More Videos