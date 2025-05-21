Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York.

Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a commercial/industrial incident.

A spokesperson said crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the building’s first floor.

Paramedics told CityNews that three adults, who were occupying a residence in an above unit, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire has been contained, and crews will remain at the scene to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire is unclear, and it’s also unknown where the flames originated.

A TTC bus will assist displaced residents.

Pape Avenue is closed from Selkirk Street to Fulton Avenue.