George Wendt a ‘humble, quiet guy’ whose post-‘Cheers’ days brought him to Canada

FILE - In this May 21, 1993 file photo, members of the television show "Cheers," from left, George Wendt, John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, Woody Harrelson and Kelsey Grammer, toast the crowd outside the Bull and Finch Pub in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2025 1:02 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 1:15 pm.

TORONTO — George Wendt endeared himself to TV audiences as the beer-loving Norm Peterson on the 1980s sitcom “Cheers,” but in real life, it was his “humble, quiet guy” persona that seemed to connect with locals on his visits to Canada.

After his celebrated run on the TV smash, the late Chicago-born actor racked up theatre roles that included productions mounted in Winnipeg, Prince Edward Island and smalltown Ontario.

He once even trekked an hour’s drive outside Ottawa to appear as the celebrity guest at a craft beer company’s Oktoberfest in 2009.

Steve Beauchesne, co-founder of Beau’s Brewing Co., says Wendt’s name helped sell 10 times the usual number of tickets, filling the space to capacity and forcing organizers to close the gates.

He says Wendt embraced the pandemonium and stuck around all day to sign autographs and pose for photos with his fans.

He was similarly down-to-earth when he starred as Willy Loman in a 2017 production of “Death of a Salesman,” mounted in the southwestern Ontario township of Drayton.

Alex Mustakas, founder of the Ontario theatre company Drayton Entertainment, says Wendt was easily the biggest celebrity in the production but didn’t act like it.

“He was a humble, quiet guy,” said Mustakas.

“To find someone that who is down to earth and understands and respects (his fellow) actors … he got along really well with everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

