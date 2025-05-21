Hockey player continues testimony at former world junior teammates’ trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to continue his testimony today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Brett Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, began testifying by videoconference Tuesday.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an encounter with a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Howden told the court Tuesday he went to McLeod’s room to order food and hang out with his teammates, and was surprised to see a woman there.

