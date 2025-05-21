Police search for driver in west end hit-and-run

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 21, 2025 9:48 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 10:00 pm.

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the city’s west end on Wednesday night.

Investigators say just after 9 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle in the Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene. There was no immediate description of the vehicle.

A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

