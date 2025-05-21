Video captures suspects in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects in an armed home invasion that was captured on video in Richmond Hill.

Authorities responded to the home at Bayview Avenue and Ambler Lane near Elgin Mills Road East at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 19.

Police said four suspects forced their way into the residence, confronted the homeowner and demanded money. It’s alleged that at least one suspect was armed with a firearm.

No physical injuries were reported.

Video

Video surveillance released by York Regional Police shows three suspects walk up to the homeowner’s front door, with a driver, the fifth suspect, seen in the background.

One suspect repeatedly kicks down the front door, and a fourth suspect is seen entering the home with the group.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-coloured sedan.

The authorities shared four suspect images. A description of the fifth suspect is not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos