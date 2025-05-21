S&P/TSX falls more than 100 points as U.S., China tensions flare

People sit outside the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2025 11:28 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 12:38 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index slid by more than 100 points and U.S. markets also tumbled Wednesday after China labelled America’s approach to semiconductors “unilateral bullying.”

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 138.05 points at 25.917.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 304.55 points at 42,372.69. The S&P 500 index was down 12.27 points at 5,928.19, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 47.78 points at 19,190.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.25 cents US compared with 71.76 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 12 cents US at US$61.91 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 44 cents US at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$23.30 at US$3,307.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

