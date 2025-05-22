4 men injured in Scarborough three-vehicle collision

Four men were injured following a collision in Scarborough on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle collision.

Two people were extricated from one vehicle, while a third was extricated from a second vehicle.

Two people were taken to a trauma centre, one with critical injuries and another with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics confirmed with CityNews that all patients treated were male.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East are closed east of Kennedy Road.