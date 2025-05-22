4 men injured in Scarborough three-vehicle collision

Toronto police tape is seen in this undated image. Photo: CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 22, 2025 12:26 pm.

Four men were injured following a collision in Scarborough on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle collision.

Two people were extricated from one vehicle, while a third was extricated from a second vehicle.

Two people were taken to a trauma centre, one with critical injuries and another with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics confirmed with CityNews that all patients treated were male.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East are closed east of Kennedy Road.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

21m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for up to 60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres...

2m ago

PM Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday. The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when...

10m ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

21m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for up to 60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres...

2m ago

PM Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday. The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when...

10m ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

21h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.
0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos