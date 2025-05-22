PM Carney ‘devastated and appalled’ by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. after attending an event.

By News Staff

Posted May 22, 2025 11:25 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 12:17 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is “devastated and appalled” by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday.

The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when they were shot and killed. The gunman, identified by police as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, then walked into the museum, was detained by event security and began chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” authorities said.

The two people killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were a young couple about to be engaged, according to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

In a post on social media, Carney says this was a targeted attack against the Jewish community, and he condemns it “in the strongest terms.”

“This was a targeted attack against the Jewish community — a violent act of antisemitism,” Carney wrote. “My prayers are with Yaron and Sarah, their grieving loved ones, and the entire Jewish community.”

In Toronto and the GTA, police forces acknowledged the shooting, saying the presence of officers would be increased at schools, community centres and places of worship in the coming days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says her thoughts are with the families of the victims, their colleagues and the Jewish community. She says antisemitism and the “violence and fear it brings are beyond deplorable and must stop.”

“The murder of two Israeli embassy staff last night in Washington is a horrific crime,” Anand’s post read. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims, their colleagues and the Jewish community.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday he was shocked.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel,” he said in a statement.

With files from The Associated Press and Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

15m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for up to 60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres...

1m ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

18m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Doors Open takes over Toronto

It's the one chance a year for Torontonians to get a look inside some of the most iconic buildings across the city with Doors Open. Keep in mind, there is a TTC Line 1 closures and a GO transit service...

20m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

15m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for up to 60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres...

1m ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

18m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Doors Open takes over Toronto

It's the one chance a year for Torontonians to get a look inside some of the most iconic buildings across the city with Doors Open. Keep in mind, there is a TTC Line 1 closures and a GO transit service...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

21h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.
0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos