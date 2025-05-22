Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in as MP for Ottawa riding of Nepean

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa on May 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2025 9:25 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 9:32 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been officially sworn in as MP for the Ottawa riding of Nepean.

Carney swore allegiance to King Charles in the ceremony, which took place on Parliament Hill on Thursday morning.

Carney said he will do his best to represent his constituents.

The prime minister was given a special lapel pin that is worn by MPs for security access in Ottawa.

Parliament returns on Monday and King Charles will read the speech from the throne in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a short visit to Canada on Monday.

Top Stories

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

4h ago

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

3h ago

Stellantis postponing production of Dodge Charger Daytona R/T for 2026 model year

Automaker Stellantis is postponing production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for the 2026 model year as it continues to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies. However,...

13m ago

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Ontario's Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton...

1h ago

