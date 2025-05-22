Former world junior hockey player tears up at ex-teammates’ sexual assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2025 3:04 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 4:07 pm.

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team briefly broke down in tears today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates as he faced questions over texts he sent a week after the encounter at the heart of the case.

Brett Howden teared up as he described feeling scared and nervous after learning Hockey Canada had launched an investigation into the June 19, 2018, encounter and realizing he would have to explain the situation to his parents and his girlfriend, now his wife.

Howden was being questioned during a voir-dire — essentially a trial within a trial — over a text conversation he had with another then-teammate, Taylor Raddysh, on June 26, 2018.

In the exchange, Howden recounts some of the events of that night, including a moment when he said one of the accused, Dillon Dube, slapped the complainant on the buttocks.

The Crown is seeking to introduce some of those texts as evidence due to Howden’s lack of memory on certain details of the events and the statements he has made in the past.

Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial centres on an encounter that took place in a hotel in downtown London, Ont., where several members of the 2018 national world junior team were staying while in town for a Hockey Canada gala.

CAUTION: The following paragraphs contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

Prosecutors allege McLeod, Hart and Dube obtained oral sex from the woman without her consent, and Dube slapped her buttocks while she was engaged in a sexual act with someone else.

Foote is accused of doing the splits over her face and grazing his genitals on it without her consent. Formenton is alleged to have had vaginal sex with the complainant inside the bathroom without her consent.

The woman first encountered several of the players at a downtown bar and ended up leaving with McLeod and having sex in his hotel room, an encounter that is not part of the trial, court has heard.

Afterward, the woman testified, a number of men came into the room. She was naked, drunk and felt she had to go along with what they wanted, performing sexual acts while on “autopilot,” the woman said.

Defence lawyers have suggested the woman participated in and even instigated the sexual activity, repeatedly egging on the players and urging them to have sex with her.

Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, has testified he went to McLeod’s room because he wanted food and was surprised to find a woman there.

The woman started “begging” the players to have sex with her, and two of them — Hart and McLeod — received oral sex, he said. Howden said he saw Formenton head toward the bathroom with the woman but didn’t see them go in.

He also mentioned Dube “spanking” the woman, but said he couldn’t remember if he’d seen it.

The Crown is seeking to introduce as evidence texts sent to Raddysh about that specific allegation.

“Dude, I’m so happy I left when all the s–t went down haha,” the message reads. “When I was leaving, Duber (Dube) was smacking this girl’s a– so hard, like it looked like it hurt so bad.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, a list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

4h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

1h ago

PM Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday. The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when...

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

16m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

4h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

1h ago

PM Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington yesterday. The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when...

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

2h ago

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.
2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos