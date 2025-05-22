Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston found mentally incompetent for trial

FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2025 1:56 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 5:17 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and crashing his car through the front gate of her home has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but he demanded a second opinion at a court hearing Thursday.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle a 48-year-old from Mississippi, appeared while in custody behind glass at a Hollywood courthouse that specializes in mental health cases. He had a long, gray beard and wore a thick, blue smock that jails use for suicide prevention.

A county-appointed psychiatrist who evaluated Carwyle found the defendant incompetent, Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss told the judge as he stood near his client with glass separating them. But Krauss said Carwyle, as is his right, would like an evaluation from a different psychiatrist.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavaluzzi ordered the reevaluation and set another hearing for May 29.

Krauss declined comment outside court, as did the prosecutor handling the case and an attorney observing the hearing on behalf of Aniston.

Prosecutors allege Carwyle had been harassing the “Friends” star with a flood of voicemail, email and social media messages for two years before driving his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 5, causing major damage.

He pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and vandalism at his first court appearance, where a judge paused the criminal proceedings so he could undergo the psychological evaluation.

Carwyle remains jailed, but he is under a judge’s order not to contact or get near Aniston.

Authorities said Aniston was home at the time of the gate crash, but he did not come into contact with her. A security guard stopped him in her driveway until police arrived. No one was injured.

Carwyle also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. If convicted, he could get up to three years in prison. If Carwyle is found incompetent again, the judge could order him to be sent to a state mental hospital for treatment and ongoing evaluation.

Other than asking for the protective order for Aniston, prosecutors have not given their position on Carwyle’s competency status, and did not speak at Thursday’s hearing.

Aniston became one of the biggest stars in television in her 10 years on NBC’s “Friends.” She won an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy for the role, and she has been nominated for nine more. She currently stars in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs part ways with president Brendan Shanahan

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have parted ways with team president Brendan Shanahan after another disappointing playoff ouster. In a statement, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley...

23m ago

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

5h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

1h ago

