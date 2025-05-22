S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre is seen in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 12:03 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning, helped by strength in the technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.32 points at 25,844.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.64 points at 41,856.80. The S&P 500 index was up 5.22 points at 5,849.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.58 points at 18,981.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.08 cents US compared with 72.21 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 75 cents US at US$60.82 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents US at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$26.20 at US$3,287.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

