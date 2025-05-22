Toronto City Council approves controversial ‘bubble zone’ bylaw

Toronto City Council chamber is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 22, 2025 5:18 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 5:41 pm.

Toronto City Council has approved a controversial bylaw that restricts protests around places of worship, schools and daycares.

Following a daylong contentious debate, councillors voted 16-9 in favour of the “bubble zone” bylaw, which is scheduled to take effect on July 2.

Among a flurry of motions that were passed is one that expands the exclusion zone around these places from 20 to 50 metres while also extending how long the owners who apply for these zones remain in place to one year instead of six months.

Violators could face fines of up to $5,000 for ignoring the ‘bubble zone’ and could also be arrested if they refuse to comply.

“The bylaw as proposed protects rights to protest, there are lots of places that you can do that, but we’re not going to allow the hateful intimidation of people who are trying to practice their faith,” said Coun. Brad Bradford, who voted in favour of the motion.

“Here’s the thing that is so hard about allowing for protests, supporting protests. If you support protests, you have to support it for people you disagree with too,” said Coun. Gord Perks, one of the nine who voted against the motion.

Critics of the bylaw have vowed to go to court, claiming it violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“So to make it sound like all of these terrible incidents of antisemitism that are genuinely horrifying, they have nothing to do with the protests and trying to make it sound like its one in the same thing is just disingenuous,” said Louise Smith with the Coalition for Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

When asked during Thursday’s debate if the bylaw is “charter compliant” and balances free speech and public safety, the city’s solicitor said while they had identified many arguments that could be made to defend a charter challenge, “one can never predict with certainty the outcome of a court proceeding.”

Alan Carter contributed to this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs part ways with president Brendan Shanahan

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have parted ways with team president Brendan Shanahan after another disappointing playoff ouster. In a statement, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley...

47m ago

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

5h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs part ways with president Brendan Shanahan

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have parted ways with team president Brendan Shanahan after another disappointing playoff ouster. In a statement, MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley...

47m ago

Toronto, York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Police in Toronto and York Region say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to "ensure public safety" after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington...

5h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, up to 60 mm expected by end of Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA, calling for 50-60 millimetres of rain by the end of Thursday. The national weather agency says 35 millimetres of...

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple alleged hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Whitby. On Tuesday, police responded to multiple locations, including Thickson Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

3h ago

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.
2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos