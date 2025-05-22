Toronto City Council approves controversial ‘bubble zone’ bylaw

Toronto City Council has approved a controversial bylaw that restricts protests around places of worship, schools and daycares.

Following a daylong contentious debate, councillors voted 16-9 in favour of the “bubble zone” bylaw, which is scheduled to take effect on July 2.

Among a flurry of motions that were passed is one that expands the exclusion zone around these places from 20 to 50 metres while also extending how long the owners who apply for these zones remain in place to one year instead of six months.

Violators could face fines of up to $5,000 for ignoring the ‘bubble zone’ and could also be arrested if they refuse to comply.

“The bylaw as proposed protects rights to protest, there are lots of places that you can do that, but we’re not going to allow the hateful intimidation of people who are trying to practice their faith,” said Coun. Brad Bradford, who voted in favour of the motion.

“Here’s the thing that is so hard about allowing for protests, supporting protests. If you support protests, you have to support it for people you disagree with too,” said Coun. Gord Perks, one of the nine who voted against the motion.

Critics of the bylaw have vowed to go to court, claiming it violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“So to make it sound like all of these terrible incidents of antisemitism that are genuinely horrifying, they have nothing to do with the protests and trying to make it sound like its one in the same thing is just disingenuous,” said Louise Smith with the Coalition for Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

When asked during Thursday’s debate if the bylaw is “charter compliant” and balances free speech and public safety, the city’s solicitor said while they had identified many arguments that could be made to defend a charter challenge, “one can never predict with certainty the outcome of a court proceeding.”

Alan Carter contributed to this report