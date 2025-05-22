York police to increase presence around synagogues after 2 killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Law enforcement work the scene after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington.. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 22, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 11:18 am.

York Regional Police say they will increase their presence around synagogues, schools and community centres to “ensure public safety” after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum on Wednesday night.

In a social media post, York police said the increased patrols would be focused in the Bathurst Street corridor over the next several days.

“There is no immediate threat to our region and these patrols are in place to support all members of our community,” the statement added, stressing that the patrols would include all places of worship.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime.”

The suspect in the Washington deaths of Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested, police said.

The gunman has since been identified by police as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) released a statement about the incident, saying Canada’s Jewish community mourns the victims.

“What happened in Washington is the result of the predictable pattern of growing hate and incitement targeting Jews in North America,” wrote CIJA Interim President, Noah Shack.

“While our community is resilient, this should be a wake-up call to all governments about the urgent need for action. This includes strengthening laws to tackle the open support for terrorism taking place in Canadian streets and enhancing measures to secure Jewish institutions here in Canada.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement condemning the violence and vowing to increase funding to keep Jewish Canadians safe.

“We cannot look away from the power of antisemitism and its radicalization. We must act to keep Jewish Canadians safe,” Carney wrote.

“To that end, Canada’s new government will fight the horrifying rise in hate and protect our communities.”

“We’ll increase funding to the Canada Community Security Program and introduce legislation to make it a criminal offence to intentionally and willfully obstruct access to any place of worship, schools, and community centres; and a criminal offence to willfully intimidate or threaten those attending services at these locations.”

With files from The Associated Press

