CRA cutting up to 280 permanent jobs in response to fiscal constraints

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency is cutting up to 280 permanent employees in response to fiscal constraints.

The workforce changes will impact branches across the CRA but the reductions will mainly impact employees in the National Capital Region.

Commissioner Bob Hamilton and deputy commissioner Jean-François Fortin say in a message to staff today that executive positions are also being impacted by the reductions.

The message says the CRA is taking steps to meet required government savings after examining its operating budget over the last two years.

Earlier this month, the Union of Taxation Employees announced that the Canada Revenue Agency wouldn’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers across the country.

CRA spokesman Etienne Biram says a number of factors have impacted the CRA’s budget in recent years, including the sunsetting of COVID program funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press