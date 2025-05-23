CRA cutting up to 280 permanent jobs in response to fiscal constraints

The federal privacy watchdog has opened an investigation of cyberattacks on the Canada Revenue Agency that led to more than 30,000 privacy breaches dating back to 2020. Canadian Revenue Agency signage is shown in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 10:35 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 10:42 am.

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency is cutting up to 280 permanent employees in response to fiscal constraints.

The workforce changes will impact branches across the CRA but the reductions will mainly impact employees in the National Capital Region.

Commissioner Bob Hamilton and deputy commissioner Jean-François Fortin say in a message to staff today that executive positions are also being impacted by the reductions.

The message says the CRA is taking steps to meet required government savings after examining its operating budget over the last two years.

Earlier this month, the Union of Taxation Employees announced that the Canada Revenue Agency wouldn’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers across the country.

CRA spokesman Etienne Biram says a number of factors have impacted the CRA’s budget in recent years, including the sunsetting of COVID program funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

1h ago

'We're unsafe': 3 wanted in suspected arson at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough, and the business owner is speaking out, claiming staff aren't adequately...

updated

17m ago

What does latest Canada Post job action mean for you?

Canada Post's union, which represents about 55,000 workers, has called for a nationwide overtime stoppage after a midnight deadline for a new contract came and went without any movement. That means...

23m ago

Conservatives hold onto Windsor riding by 4 votes after recount

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor-Windsor—Tecumseh—Lake Shore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory by just four votes. The Liberals called for a judicial...

13m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

1h ago

'We're unsafe': 3 wanted in suspected arson at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough, and the business owner is speaking out, claiming staff aren't adequately...

updated

17m ago

What does latest Canada Post job action mean for you?

Canada Post's union, which represents about 55,000 workers, has called for a nationwide overtime stoppage after a midnight deadline for a new contract came and went without any movement. That means...

23m ago

Conservatives hold onto Windsor riding by 4 votes after recount

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor-Windsor—Tecumseh—Lake Shore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory by just four votes. The Liberals called for a judicial...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

15h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

16h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

20h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

20h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.

23h ago

More Videos