6 hospitalized after crash involving TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

A damaged TTC bus after a crash in Etobicoke. Hugues Cormier/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 23, 2025 4:11 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 5:54 pm.

Toronto police say six people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Friday.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.

All of the injuries have been deemed non life-threatening.

It’s not clear what caused the crash at the point, but photos from the scene show the bus and another vehicle both with significant front-end damage.

The westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue remain closed at Kipling Avenue.

