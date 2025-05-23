6 hospitalized after crash involving TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say six people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Friday.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.

All of the injuries have been deemed non life-threatening.

It’s not clear what caused the crash at the point, but photos from the scene show the bus and another vehicle both with significant front-end damage.

The westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue remain closed at Kipling Avenue.