6 hospitalized after crash involving TTC bus in Etobicoke: police
Posted May 23, 2025 4:11 pm.
Last Updated May 23, 2025 5:54 pm.
Toronto police say six people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Friday.
It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.
All of the injuries have been deemed non life-threatening.
It’s not clear what caused the crash at the point, but photos from the scene show the bus and another vehicle both with significant front-end damage.
The westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue remain closed at Kipling Avenue.