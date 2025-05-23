Judge in hockey players’ trial to rule on admissibility of ex-teammate’s texts

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 3:00 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 5:28 am.

An Ontario judge is expected to rule today on whether texts sent by a former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team can be admitted as evidence at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Brett Howden faced questions Thursday in a voir-dire — essentially a trial within a trial — over a text conversation he had with another then-teammate, Taylor Raddysh, on June 26, 2018.

In the exchange, Howden describes some parts of the June 19, 2018 encounter at the heart of the trial, including a moment when he says one of the accused, Dillon Dube, slapped the complainant on the buttocks.

The Crown wants to introduce some of those texts as evidence due to Howden’s lack of memory on certain details of the events and the statements he has made in the past.

Dube, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

5h ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto fire crews worked to contain a two-alarm blaze following a suspected arson case at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. First responders were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at...

12m ago

Toronto City Council approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has approved a controversial bylaw that restricts protests around places of worship, schools and daycares. Following a daylong contentious debate, councillors voted 16-9 in favour...

8h ago

Teen wanted for murder in shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area...

9h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

5h ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto fire crews worked to contain a two-alarm blaze following a suspected arson case at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. First responders were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at...

12m ago

Toronto City Council approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has approved a controversial bylaw that restricts protests around places of worship, schools and daycares. Following a daylong contentious debate, councillors voted 16-9 in favour...

8h ago

Teen wanted for murder in shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

10h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

11h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

15h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

15h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.

18h ago

More Videos