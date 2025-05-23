Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for five male suspects after gunshots were fired during an armed home invasion in Pickering.

Authorities were called to a home in the area of Foxwood Trail and Bayfield Street near Whites Road North and Sheppard Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s alleged that five male suspects, three of whom were armed with handguns, entered the residence and forced the occupants from the patio into the home at gunpoint.

As the suspects searched the home, police said two gunshots were fired inside when the victims confronted the armed men.

Police said a bullet grazed one victim, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No one else was physically harmed.

Authorities said five male suspects fled the home in a dark-coloured sedan. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.