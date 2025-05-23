Police arrest man for allegedly sending fentanyl from Vancouver to U.S.

Fentanyl that was seized last week is displayed before a news conference at RCMP headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 6:11 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 8:10 pm.

SURREY — Organized crime investigators in British Columbia say a 32-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested in Alberta for his alleged role in a cross-border fentanyl export operation to the United States.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said in a statement Friday that Jordan Treleaven faces seven charges, including trafficking and unlawful export of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The statement said investigators began looking into a suspect in February who was believed to be importing illegal guns into Canada.

A search warrant in Vancouver turned up a gun and around 600 grams of fentanyl, and investigators later found out that four shipments of fentanyl totalling around 1,500 grams out of Vancouver had been intercepted by United States Customs and Border Protection.

The statement said Canadian prosecutors approved the charges on May 20, and Treleaven was arrested in Alberta on Thursday by RCMP.

B.C. gang police say the gun investigation that spurred the search warrant “remains ongoing and involves a separate suspect.”

The unit’s chief officer Manny Mann said the investigation disrupted a cross-border drug trafficking operation while fentanyl “continues to cause significant harm to our communities.”

Stephen Maloney with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in the statement that the interception of the drugs and gun “underscores the critical importance of international collaboration and partnerships in keeping our communities safe.”

Maloney said information sharing between U.S. and Canadian border guards and gang police showed how cross-border criminal activities can be disrupted through agencies co-operating.

Magdalena Sigur, a Homeland Security official with the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, said transnational fentanyl traffickers are a priority for her agency.

“We will continue to work with our Canadian law enforcement partners to dismantle organized criminal groups that threaten our safety and security,” Sigur said.

The U.S.-Canada trade war has been justified by U.S. President Donald Trump in part by claims about fentanyl being smuggled over the border, although Canadian authorities have suggested the problem is exaggerated.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that fentanyl seizures at the Canada-U.S. border represented less than 0.1 per cent of the total seized between 2022 and 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kensington Market BIA cancels May Pedestrian Sunday due to unauthorized vendors, unregulated substances

This weekend, Kensington Market was supposed to host the first Pedestrian Sunday (PSK) of the season -- with most streets into and out of the eclectic neighbourhood closed to vehicles, allowing people...

1h ago

6 hospitalized after crash involving TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say six people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Friday. It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West...

5m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

8h ago

A stabbing at Hamburg's central train station causes multiple injuries. A woman is arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A stabbing attack at the busy central train station in the German city of Hamburg left multiple people injured, some of them in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was...

3h ago

Top Stories

Kensington Market BIA cancels May Pedestrian Sunday due to unauthorized vendors, unregulated substances

This weekend, Kensington Market was supposed to host the first Pedestrian Sunday (PSK) of the season -- with most streets into and out of the eclectic neighbourhood closed to vehicles, allowing people...

1h ago

6 hospitalized after crash involving TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say six people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Friday. It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West...

5m ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

8h ago

A stabbing at Hamburg's central train station causes multiple injuries. A woman is arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A stabbing attack at the busy central train station in the German city of Hamburg left multiple people injured, some of them in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
'Yesterday was a very tough day': Maple Leafs CEO not replacing Shanahan

Maple Leafs CEO Keith Pelley says he won't be replacing former team president Brendan Shanahan following a disappointing series loss.

6h ago

0:44
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down for fifth time

Toronto's most vandalized speed camera has once again been cut down for a fifth time in six months.

8h ago

0:45
Canada Post union bans overtime work as negotiations stall

Canada Post workers are set to refuse overtime work as the union announced no new deal was reached before the midnight deadline.

9h ago

1:10
Scarborough restaurant set ablaze in suspected arson attack

Staff at a Scarborough restaurant say their business was attacked after suspects broke into the building and poured gasoline before setting the restaurant ablaze.

9h ago

2:23
Gun trafficking ring dismantled by Durham police

A significant gun trafficking ring has been dismantled by Durham police. Shauna Hunt with more on Project Venture. 
More Videos