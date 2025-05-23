Conservatives hold onto Windsor riding by 4 votes after recount

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor—Tecumseh—Lake Shore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory by just four votes.

The Liberals called for a judicial recount, after the initial validated results following the election on April 28 saw incumbent Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk lose by 77 votes.

The recount began on Tuesday and the final results were announced on Friday morning.

This result does not change the House of Commons seat count, leaving the Liberals with 170 seats, just two shy of the number needed for a majority government.

The Conservatives have 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

The results of the rural Newfoundland and Labrador riding Terra Nova—The Peninsulas are also expected Friday, where the Liberals were ahead by just 12 votes after the count on election day.