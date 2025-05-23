Conservatives hold onto Windsor riding by 4 votes after recount

An Elections Canada logo is shown on Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 10:27 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 11:06 am.

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor—Tecumseh—Lake Shore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory by just four votes.

The Liberals called for a judicial recount, after the initial validated results following the election on April 28 saw incumbent Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk lose by 77 votes.

The recount began on Tuesday and the final results were announced on Friday morning.

This result does not change the House of Commons seat count, leaving the Liberals with 170 seats, just two shy of the number needed for a majority government.

The Conservatives have 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

The results of the rural Newfoundland and Labrador riding Terra Nova—The Peninsulas are also expected Friday, where the Liberals were ahead by just 12 votes after the count on election day.

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

1h ago

'We're unsafe': 3 wanted in suspected arson at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough, and the business owner is speaking out, claiming staff aren't adequately...

updated

20m ago

What does latest Canada Post job action mean for you?

Canada Post's union, which represents about 55,000 workers, has called for a nationwide overtime stoppage after a midnight deadline for a new contract came and went without any movement. That means...

3m ago

Ontario adds 2,600 teachers' college spaces to combat worsening shortage

Ontario is adding 2,600 spaces to teachers' colleges across the province as it stares down a worsening teacher shortage. The budget tabled last week contained a brief reference to spending $55.8 million...

4h ago

