Several MPs make pitches to colleagues to become next Speaker of the House of Commons

The Speaker's chair is seen during an orientation session for new members of Parliament in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — At least six members of Parliament are asking their colleagues to support their bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Commons, including the last man to hold that job, Greg Fergus.

Former deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont and fellow Conservative MP Tom Kmiec have also sent emails to MPs asking for their support.

Liberals Rob Oliphant, Sean Casey and Sherry Romanado are also making their cases to colleagues, while Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she’s still mulling whether she wants to run.

Many of the candidates’ letters spoke about the need to improve the decorum and respect within the chamber.

Members of Parliament will vote on Monday morning to select the new Speaker.

King Charles will formally open the new Parliament Tuesday morning when he reads the government’s throne speech.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

2h ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

1h ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

2m ago

5 suspects sought after shots fired in armed Pickering home invasion

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for five male suspects after gunshots were fired during an armed home invasion in Pickering. Authorities were called to a home in the area...

19m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

2h ago

Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was "brake-checking" other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the...

1h ago

18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting homicide of a young person in Brampton last month. Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech Street...

2m ago

5 suspects sought after shots fired in armed Pickering home invasion

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for five male suspects after gunshots were fired during an armed home invasion in Pickering. Authorities were called to a home in the area...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Scarborough restaurant set ablaze in suspected arson attack

Staff at a Scarborough restaurant say their business was attacked after suspects broke into the building and poured gasoline before setting the restaurant ablaze.

3h ago

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

18h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

47m ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

23h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

23h ago

More Videos