Ukrainian official says major prisoner swap with Russia is underway

In this handout photo released by Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, center, chairs a meeting between delegations from Russia, right, and Ukraine, left, at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Murat Gok/Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP)

By Samya Kullab And Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2025 6:36 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 8:18 am.

An exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine from their 3-year-old war was underway Friday, a senior Ukrainian official said, in one of the few signs of progress in international efforts to halt the fighting.

The swap was not yet finished, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Moscow did not immediately confirm the exchange was underway.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side a week ago in Turkey in their first direct peace talks since the early weeks of Moscow’s 2022 invasion of its neighbor. That meeting lasted only two hours and brought no breakthrough in international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

The Ukrainian comment Friday came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had carried out a large exchange of prisoners.

“A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform. He said it would “go into effect shortly,” although it was not clear what that meant.

“This could lead to something big???” Trump added in his post, apparently referring to international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

White House and National Security Council officials did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

After the May 16 talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the prisoner swap a “confidence-building measure” and said the parties had agreed in principle to meet again.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that there has been no agreement yet on the venue for the next round of talks as diplomatic maneuvering continued.

European leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in peace efforts while he tries to press his larger army’s battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land.

The Istanbul meeting revealed both sides clearly remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting. One such condition for Ukraine, backed by its Western allies, is a temporary ceasefire as a first step toward a peaceful settlement.

The Kremlin has pushed back on a temporary halt to hostilities, and Putin has said any such truce must come with a freeze on Western arms supplies to Ukraine and an end to Ukraine’s mobilization drive.

A senior Ukrainian official said that in Istanbul, Russia had introduced new, “unacceptable demands” to withdraw Ukrainian forces from huge swaths of territory. The official, who was not authorized to make official statements, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The proposal had not been previously discussed, the official said.

Putin has long demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 but never fully occupied as a key condition for a peace deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that if Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and make “unrealistic demands,” it will signal deliberate efforts to prolong the war — a move that should bring tougher international sanctions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera, responsible for 67,000 tickets, cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

13m ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300...

2h ago

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

12m ago

Trump threatens 25% import tax on Apple unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to put a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. The threat delivered over social media could dramatically...

17m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera, responsible for 67,000 tickets, cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

13m ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300...

2h ago

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

12m ago

Trump threatens 25% import tax on Apple unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to put a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. The threat delivered over social media could dramatically...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

13h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

14h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

18h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

18h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.

20h ago

More Videos