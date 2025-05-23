Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough motel
Posted May 23, 2025 11:47 pm.
Last Updated May 23, 2025 11:58 pm.
A woman has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in a Scarborough motel.
Authorities were called around 10:55 p.m., after they received reports of a stabbing inside a motel in the Kingston Road and Fenwood Heights area.
Police say the woman stabbed is in her 30’s.
No information was given on the level of injuries that the woman has suffered.
A police investigation is ongoing.