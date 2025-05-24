Man critically injured in North York shooting

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 24, 2025 11:22 pm.

A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street area just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate suspect description.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Heartbreaking loss:' 4 teens among 5 dead after multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont.

Four teens are among five people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont., on Friday night. Provincial police say around 4:30 p.m., an SUV collided with a transport truck, which then struck...

5h ago

Video shows fire that gutted Scarborough restaurant was deliberately set

A two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set. Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows two individuals approach a business in a strip mall...

2h ago

Man wanted in hate-motivated vandalism at several North York synagogues

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of hate-motivated vandalism at synagogues in North York over the last five months. Investigators say...

2h ago

Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in 2023 shooting of three OPP officers

The man accused of killing a police officer and shooting two others at his eastern Ontario home has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Leonardo Russomanno, a lawyer representing...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Heartbreaking loss:' 4 teens among 5 dead after multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont.

Four teens are among five people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont., on Friday night. Provincial police say around 4:30 p.m., an SUV collided with a transport truck, which then struck...

5h ago

Video shows fire that gutted Scarborough restaurant was deliberately set

A two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set. Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows two individuals approach a business in a strip mall...

2h ago

Man wanted in hate-motivated vandalism at several North York synagogues

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of hate-motivated vandalism at synagogues in North York over the last five months. Investigators say...

2h ago

Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in 2023 shooting of three OPP officers

The man accused of killing a police officer and shooting two others at his eastern Ontario home has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Leonardo Russomanno, a lawyer representing...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

2h ago

1:46
Several injured following multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus

At least seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Jazan Grewal reports.

2:51
Wet weekend, but warmer weather up ahead

Toronto will see showers throughout the weekend, as warmer weather makes a return next week.
2:32
Kensington Market pedestrian Sunday cancelled for May

The first Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the season has been cancelled. Dilshad Burman on why the BIA has pushed pause and how businesses and visitors are reacting.
0:44
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down for fifth time

Toronto's most vandalized speed camera has once again been cut down for a fifth time in six months.

More Videos