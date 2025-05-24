Man critically injured in North York shooting
Posted May 24, 2025 11:22 pm.
A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York.
Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street area just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate suspect description.